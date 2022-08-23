‘TS Govt to release 68 crore fish seedlings, 10 crore shrimp into water bodies’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:31 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Hyderabad: About 68 crore fish seedlings and 10 crore shrimp will be released into more than 27,000 water bodies in the State commencing from next month. Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said about Rs 113 crore will be spent for the purpose which will be beneficial to fishermen in the State.

During a video conference with the officials on Tuesday, the Minister said due to heavy rains, all the water bodies including reservoirs and tanks were brimming to their full capacity. This would be benefit the growth of fish and shrimp.

He asked them to make arrangements for release of 68 crore fish seedlings into 26,778 water bodies and 10 crore shrimp seedlings into 275 water bodies in the State. They will be released into the water bodies during the first week of September.

According, Srinivas Yadav directed the officials to purchase and release fish seedlings and shrimp into the water bodies only after ascertaining their quality as per the government guidelines. Those against the guidelines should be rejected and the same should be conveyed to the Fisheries Commissioner. Any violations will be taken seriously.

Further, they were advised to involve MPs, MLCs and MLAs along with other elected representatives as well as local fisheries cooperative societies’ representatives in the event.

To ensure transparency, the officials were asked to upload daily data into the Telangana fisheries website. Special Chief Secretary for Fisheries Aadhar Sinha, Fisheries Commissioner Latchiram Bhukya and other officials, also attended the meeting.