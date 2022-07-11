TS Govt will extend all support to victims of incessant rains: Indrakaran

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:30 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

Minister Indrakaran Reddy inspects a road battered by rains in Mudhole on Monday

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that the government would extend all support to victims of the incessant rains that wreaked havoc to the district. He toured rain-hit areas across the district on Monday.

Indrakaran Reddy covered Parimnandal and Kishanraopet villages in Mamada mandal where an irrigation tank was breached and interacted with local farmers. He inspected the paddy fields damaged by the downpours. He found out the losses caused by the rains by walking barefoot in the slushy fields and streets.

The minister said that the district recorded an average of 22 cms of rainfall on Saturday and Sunday, flooding streams and irrigation tanks and damaging cotton, paddy and soya crops. He instructed the officials concerned to carry out a survey to assess the damage of the crops. He told them to prepare a report at the earliest.

Indrakaran Reddy along with MLA G Vittal Reddy, later toured Mudhole Assembly constituency which was severely affected by the incessant rains. He toured Takli, Kirgul, Bidrelli and many other villages. He discussed ways to be taken up to repair battered roads and to extend flood-relief measures. He was accompanied by Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui.