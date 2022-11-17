TS High Court Bar association declares indefinite strike against transfer of judge

(File Photo). The Telangana High Court Bar Association also demanded the suspension of Justice Abhishek Reddy’s transfer immediately.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court Bar Association has on Thursday declared an indefinite strike against the Supreme Court collegium’s recommendations to transfer High Court Justice A Abhishek Reddy to the Patna High Court.

The Telangana High Court Bar Association, which staged a protest on Thursday, also demanded the suspension of Justice Abhishek Reddy’s transfer immediately. The association severely condemned the transfer of only a couple of judges and described the move as an attempt that would affect the judicial system’s independence.

A resolution to this effect was passed after an emergency General Body meeting chaired by association president V Raghunath was conducted on Thursday afternoon. Soon after the meeting, the association members went to other courts and appealed to the advocates to boycott duties.

Extending their support, the District Munsif Courts Bar Associations boycotted their duties. Raising slogans Bar association members gathered in large numbers at the High Court gate and demanded justice.

Similar protests were held at Gujarat High Court protesting the Supreme Court Collegium’s decision to transfer Justice Nikhil Kariel.