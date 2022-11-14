Maoists oppose Supreme Court judgment on EWS reservation

Published Date - 08:02 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

Kothagudem: The Central Committee of the Communist party of India (Maoist) opposed the Supreme Court (SC) judgment on reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) and upholding the constitutional validity of the 103rd Constitutional amendment of 2019.

The November 7 judgment was in the direction of abolishing affirmative action for SC/ST/OBCs in the name of providing reservation for EWS. The BJP government’s intention was to deny status of social equality to SC/ST/OBCs and to create ‘Hindu Rashtra’, said the Central Committee Spokesperson Abhay, in a statement released to the media here on Monday.

Through the judgment the future of affirmative action based on social backwardness was thrown into doldrums. Reservation based on social backwardness was an essential means to remove age old discrimination inflicted upon socially backward castes and communities by the Brahmanical society, he said. The SC judgment was totally against the ideas of social justice and social equality as stated by Dr BR Ambedkar. CPI (Maoist) strongly opposes the brahmanisation of reservation policy and the destruction of the safeguards available for the SC/ST/OBCs against social discrimination.

The Central Committee calls upon all progressive, democratic , tribal, mass organisations, dalits organisations, BC organisations and Ambedkarite organisations for mass protests against the fascist BJP government decision to liquidate reservation policy for socially marginalised communities, Abhay added.