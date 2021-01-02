TS-iPASS to instill order in Telanagana’s tourism

The service will aid in maintaining authentic data on tourism trade enterprises in the State

Hyderabad: Apart from facilitating speedy processing for issue of various licences and clearances for setting up hotel, resorts, tourism events and other activities, Telangana Tourism’s move to introduce TS-Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-iPASS) service, will also aid in maintaining authentic data on tourism trade enterprises in the State.

Currently, there is no mechanism to register the tourism trade enterprises, which is essential for encouraging tourism businesses in the State. Besides, this will also instill order in the industry and help maintain statistical information required for planning and development of tourism, the department officials said.

Considering these factors, Telangana Tourism launched the TS-iPASS service to facilitate the investors in establishment and operation of their unit and to mandate time-bound delivery of services provided by the department, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said after formally launched the portal last week.

The Minister said under the current practice if an entrepreneur plans to set up a hotel, he needs to obtain clearances and approvals from 15 departments, including fire services, pollution control board, municipality etc (hotels require 15 approvals, travel agency need two approvals and tourism events need two approvals).

All that cumbersome process is now history. Applicants, including those setting up hotels, resorts, travel agencies and event management companies can now apply for permissions in the TS-iPASS portal through online single window system, which is user-friendly, said the Minister.

In case if any department fails to clear the application, it will be held responsible for the delay and what more, after 30 days, the application is deemed to be approved, he said. “Stern action will be initiated against agents, operators and others operating without obtaining permissions from the department,” said Srinivas Goud.

