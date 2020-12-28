TSTDC to set up budget hotels in all districts

By | Published: 8:18 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) Chairman Uppala Srinivas Gupta on Monday said that in the coming months the Corporation will establish budget hotels in all districts. The newly appointed TSTDC Chairman, who chaired the 26th board meeting of the Corporation on Monday, said that new tourism projects will be taken up at Bhongir Fort and Vadapally Cheruvu in Warangal.

In the near future, the tourism corporation will set up ropeway at Bhongir Fort, establish resorts, develop wayside amenities, eco-tourism, take up beautification of lakes and introduce boating facilities to promote tourism. In the board meeting, the TSTDC also said that focus will be laid on developing heritage and pilgrimage destinations in Telangana State. The Corporation Chairman also urged its employees to wear handloom every Monday and support weavers of the State.

The 26th board meeting was also attended by Board of Directors KS Sreenivasa Raju, Secretary to government, (Tourism & Culture), YAT&C Department, B Manohar Managing Director, TSTDC, Shankar Reddy, Executive Director and other board members.

