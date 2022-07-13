TS LAWCET, PGLCET registration date extended

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:19 AM, Wed - 13 July 22

Hyderabad: The last date for submission of online applications for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2022 and Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2022, has been extended with a late fee of Rs 1,000 up to July 15.

In view of incessant rains in the State and the government declaring holidays for educational institutions for three days, the last date for submission of applications was extended, TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2022 Convener Prof GB Reddy said on Tuesday.

Prof. Reddy made it clear that there would be no further extension of the last date. Candidates who already registered can download their hall tickets from July 15 from the website https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Those candidates who register between July 13 and 15 can download hall tickets from July 17.