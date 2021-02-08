TS’ Nandini bags second gold at junior nationals

She recorded a timing of 13.83 seconds for the yellow medal ahead of Haryana’s Pooja and Tamil Nadu’s Akshida.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:50 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State athlete Agasara Nandini bagged her second gold at the ongoing 36th National junior athletics championship in Guwahati by bagging the top honours in the 100m hurdles, on Monday.

She recorded a timing of 13.83 seconds for the yellow medal ahead of Haryana’s Pooja and Tamil Nadu’s Akshida. Nandini, a student of Social Welfare Residential Junior College, Narsingi, had bagged a gold in the long jump event on the opening day with a leap of 5.8 metres.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .