TS: New vocational courses introduced; Inter students can now learn AI, coding

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:34 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Hyderabad: Students of government junior colleges can now learn the concepts of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning besides Coding as new vocational courses have been introduced in the emerging technologies from this academic year 2022-23.

The six new vocational courses are Cyber-Physical Systems & Security, Cloud Computing & Big Data Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in the Computer Science stream, and Electronics and Video Engineering, Bio-Medical Engineering Technician and Embedded Systems in the Electronics stream.

The State government on Wednesday issued an order approving the introduction of these new courses in three government junior colleges — Government Vocational Junior College, Bazarghat, Nampally, New Government Junior College, Kukatpally and Government Junior College for Boys, Falaknuma.

Earlier, the Department of Intermediate Education had constituted a five-member committee comprising subject experts to finalize the curriculum and prepare the content for new vocational courses.

The Committee which discussed the nomenclature of new courses, modifications, and suitability to present-day industry requirements and employability had recommended commencing six new vocational courses. These courses were already commenced by the Department of Technical Education for the polytechnic students from the academic year 2021-22.

To promote the lateral mobility of intermediate students to the polytechnic stream, the Department of Intermediate Education sent a proposal to the government seeking approval to introduce the new vocational courses in the government junior colleges from the academic year 2022-23 so that intermediate students could also pursue engineering courses through the lateral entry option.