TS PECET first counselling list out

By | Published: 12:00 am

Hyderabad: The seat allotments for BPEd and DPEd courses through TS PECET 2020 first phase counselling were released on Friday.

A total of 1,771 convener quota seats were available in the BPEd and DPEd courses for the academic year 2020-21. As many as 2,472 candidates exercised web options and 1,542 were allotted seats.

Students have to download joining letter and challan form for payment of tuition fee, if applicable. The fees has to be paid at any branch of the Union Bank/Andhra Bank or online through NEFT to the account mentioned on the challan, TS PECET 2020 admissions convener Prof P Ramesh Babu said in a press release.

After payment of tuition fee, if applicable, students must report at the allotted colleges with, fee paid challan, joining letter and original certificates for physical verification between January 30 and February 4, he said, adding that classwork would begin from February 1.

