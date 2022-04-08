TS PECET schedule released, last date for registration is June 18

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:41 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Hyderabad: A schedule for Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2022 for admissions into Bachelor of Physical Education and Diploma in Physical Education courses for the academic year 2022-23 has been released on Friday with physical efficiency tests commencing from August 22.

According to the schedule, the TS PECET 2022 notification will be issued on April 11. Online registration will begin on the website https://pecet.tsche.ac.in/ from April 11 and the last date to apply without a late fee is June 18. Likewise, the last date for registering with a late fee of Rs.500 and Rs.2,000 is July 13 and 20 respectively. The registration fee is Rs.800 (Rs.400 in case of SC and ST candidates).

Candidates who submit applications without and with a late fee can download their hall tickets from the website from August 8 and 13 respectively. The tests will be conducted at Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, and results will be declared after one week into the test. For more details, visit the website https://pecet.tsche.ac.in/.