TS PGECET 2nd phase seats allotted

As many as 5,044 candidates exercised web option and out of them, 2,981 students were allotted seats in the second phase of counseling

By | Published: 2:01 am

Hyderabad: A total of 2,981 seats were allotted in the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) second phase counselling. The seat allotments orders were issued on Thursday.

In a press release, TS PGECET 2020 admissions convener Prof P Ramesh Babu said a total of 5,052 seats were available under convener quota seats in PG engineering, pharmacy and architecture courses for the academic year 2020-21.

As many as 5,044 candidates exercised web option and out of them, 2,981 students were allotted seats in the second phase of counseling, he said. Students have to download joining letter, challan form for payment of tuition fee, if applicable, from the website. Fee has to be paid at any branch of Andhra Bank in the State. After pay feeing the tuition fee, students have to report at the allotted colleges with original certificates for physical verification, fee paid challan and joining letter between January 1 and 7, he said, adding that class work has already commenced from December 14, 2020.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .