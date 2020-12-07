TS PGECET web options on Dec 7,8

Provisional allotments for candidates who exercised web options will be released on December 10.

Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Candidates participating in the first phase Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2020 admission counselling can exercise web options on December 7 and 8. The web options can be edited on December 9 up to 5 pm. A total of 8,040 seats are available under convener quota for the academic year 2020-21.

In a press release on Sunday, TS PGECET 2020 admissions convener Prof. P Ramesh Babu said preliminary online certificate verification was completed and 7,774 candidates were eligible for exercising web options.

Provisional allotments for candidates who exercised web options will be released on December 10. Students have to report at the allotted college along with original certificates, fee paid challan and joining report between December 10 and 14, he said.

After satisfactory verification of original certificates at the allotted college, the provisional allotment order will be generated and issued at the college, he said, adding that class work will commence from December 14.

The phase-II admission counselling schedule will be announced later, he added.

The TS PGECET is conducted for admissions into ME/MTech/MPharm/Pharm D (PD)/MArch courses offered by universities in the State.

