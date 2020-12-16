TS Police, a role model for the rest of the country, says Mahmood Ali

After inaugurating the newly constructed Karkhana police station, the Minister said Telangana Police stood as a model for the entire country by maintaining law and order in an efficient manner

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Wednesday said the government would soon fill up 20,000 vacant posts in the Police Department.

After inaugurating the newly constructed Karkhana police station, the Minister said Telangana Police stood as a model for the entire country by maintaining law and order in an efficient manner. This in turn was boosting investments in the State, which was also in the forefront of establishing CCTV camera networks to ensure public safety.

Stating that the government was giving high priority to the safety of women and children, the Minister said the police had done away with the delays in passport verification as well. Now, the government was planning to fill 20,000 posts in the department as per the need to further improve matters, he said.

Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav said police stations in Hyderabad now resembled corporate offices, and the police had ensured its presence everywhere, including through CCTV monitoring, deterring criminals.

Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy said the State government, while replacing several dilapidated police stations, had allocated budgets for 19 police stations in Hyderabad. While the Karkhana station was completed, the remaining 18 would be completed soon, he said.

Hyderabad City Commissioner Anjani Kumar said there were days when the police personnel was given guns before joining the job after police training.

“Now gadgets are being given. That is, we serve the people through technology,” he said adding that in 2020, 95 people were sent to jail under the Preventive Detection Act. The crime rate in Hyderabad had come down by 10 percent in 2020 as compared to 2019 as well.

