TS POLYCET 2022 registration extended

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:28 PM, Tue - 7 June 22

Hyderabad: The State Board of Technical Education and Training on Tuesday extended the last date for online registration for Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2022 with a late fee of Rs.100 up to June 8. Earlier, the last date was June 7.

The entrance test will be conducted on June 30 and results will be declared after 12 days into the examination.