TS revenue officials told to maintain status quo in land case

Petitioners alleged that revenue authorities were interfering with peaceful possession and enjoyment of the lands of them and planting saplings under the Haritha Haram programme on the lands without acquiring lands

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 10:51 pm

Hyderabad: Justice Shameem Akhtar of the Telangana High Court directed the Revenue authorities of Damacherla mandal of Nalgonda district to maintain status quo in all aspects regarding the lands belonging to the petitioners. The court was dealing with a writ petition filed by K Nagireddy and 14 others who are residents of Damacherla.

They alleged that the revenue authorities were interfering with peaceful possession and enjoyment of the lands of the respective petitioners and planting saplings under the Haritha Haram programme on the lands without acquiring the lands and without issuing any notice. The court posted the case after four weeks for filing counter.

Plea against police department

Justice P Naveen Rao directed the state to respond to a writ petition filed against the Police Department of Undavalli, Gadwal district. The petitioner, Kamatam Sujata, alleged that the property belonging to her at Alampur is being illegally claimed by the Station House Officer of Undavalli Police Station. She sought a direction from the court to pass orders stating that the Station House Officer should not interfere with possession and enjoyment. The government pleader informed that the property belonged to the Police Department. The court directed that letters pertaining to the Tahsildar and revenue records must be filed. The matter has been posted to January 5.

SEC’s response sought

Justice A Abhishek Reddy directed the Telangana State Election Commission and the Returning Officer of Moulali ward, Malkajgiri, to state if there is an error in the counting of votes on ballot papers with distinguishing marks other than the traditional swastika. Mumtaz Fatima of the TRS had challenged their action while counting the 609 disputed votes. It contended that the order of the court, on December 4, directed the Returning Officer to declare the election result only if the disputed votes were lesser in comparison to the margin of victory. The violation of such an order was questioned through the present petition as the disputed votes were higher in comparison to the margin of victory. The court is posted after Pongal vacation.

Relief for District Judge

A two-judge panel, comprising Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Amarnath Goud stayed further proceedings against District Judge S Radhakrishna Murthy on the file of the Special Judge for ACB and SPE Cases. The panel made the interim order in a writ plea filed by the said judge currently under suspension. According to the petitioner, the court had taken cognisance of the charge sheet.

A complaint was lodged by T Sriranga Rao, advocate, on information that his client had paid illegal gratification to a few people who were connected to the judge for grant of bail in an NDPS case. An inquiry was conducted and the ACB registered an FIR and arrested the judge. Initially, the HC in a quash proceedings held that there was no prima facie case made out. Advocate Naveen Kumar appearing for the petitioner pointed out that the court had earlier ruled that there was no case made out to prosecute the petitioner.

Loan account

Justice T Vinod Kumar stayed all proceedings in a criminal case initiated against Uday Kotak, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra, in a criminal case. Universal Packers and Movers filed a criminal case against Kotak Mahindra Bank and others for offences under 420 and other provisions of IPC. According to the petitioner, the complaint is based on a loan account of the complainant from HDFC Bank which was later assigned to Magna Fincorp, which, in turn, assigned the same to Kotak Mahindra.

The petitioner bank made an illegal demand against the loan amount contrary to a civil decree and that the petitioner and other officials illegally sold its vehicle. Senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy appearing for the petitioner pointed out that the investigating authority lost sight of the fact that the complaint is based upon a loan account and that the investigation is contrary to law.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .