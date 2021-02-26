TS’ second longest flyover Uppal Elevated Corridor on fast track

The elevated corridor, taken up at a cost of Rs 675 crore, is aimed at decongesting traffic towards the Warangal highway and also to provide a smooth way for locals in Uppal

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: The eastern parts of the State capital are preparing to host another landmark project, with Telangana’s second longest flyover, the Uppal Elevated Corridor, on a fast track towards completion.

The Roads and Buildings (R&B) department is hoping to have the elevated corridor ready in a year, with the 6.2 km long structure to become the second longest flyover in the State after the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway, which stretches over 11.6 km.

The elevated corridor, taken up at a cost of Rs 675 crore, is aimed at decongesting traffic towards the Warangal highway and also to provide a smooth way for locals in Uppal. This 45-metre wide six-lane corridor starts at Uppal Junction and ends at the Central Power Research Institute, Medipally.

The project was taken up by National Highways wing of the Roads and Buildings department in 2018. However, it was initially delayed due to land and property acquisition.

Ganapathi Reddy, Engineer-In-Chief, National Highways, R&B, said Uppal has emerged as one of the busiest parts of Hyderabad and has been witnessing heavy traffic flow. This project would enable in easing the traffic flow at Uppal and towards Yadadri-Bhongir and Warangal, he said.

“At present, works are going on for a 4.5 km stretch of the corridor, while the State government is doing land acquisition for 1.5 km. The corridor will have 148 pillars, of which 120 pillars have already been laid down. Works were expedited for erecting slabs on pillars through pre-cast method,” he said.

A sum of Rs 330 crore is earmarked for land acquisition. Since Uppal is a busy stretch, most of the works were being carried out in the night. Once land acquisition is completed, works will be on full swing as the target to finish the project is 2022. Unlike the PVNR Expressway, where two-wheelers are not allowed, all categories of vehicles are to be allowed on this corridor.

Four-lane service road at Uppal

Under the Uppal Elevated Corridor, there will be a 150-feet wide service road which is set to be a long-lasting solution for traffic problem as it will help in improving connectivity to Ghatkesar and beyond Uppal apart from reducing congestion towards Ramanthapur and LB Nagar.

Once the elevated corridor is completed, works will be commenced on the service road with two lanes on both sides. The important aspect of these services roads is that both sides of corridor will have to and fro direction for local traffic.

This means, locals need not cross to the other side of the corridor and they can use both the lanes. With Uppal turning out to be a key part on eastern side of the State capital, traffic has increased sharply in recent years. Moreover, all vehicles and RTC buses going towards Yadadri and Warangal had to depend on the existing narrow road in Uppal.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .