TS Wakf board forms special teams to protect properties

By | Published: 8:15 pm

Hyderabad: A meeting of the board members of the Telangana State Wakf Board which was chaired by Mohd Saleem at Haj House on Saturday discussed cases pertaining to the properties endowed with the Wakf board.

The chairman said that the board formed special teams to ensure protection of Wakf properties at Dargah Hazrath Saif Nawaz Jung at Mamidpally, Ashoor Khana Ali Saad at Jalpally, Dargah Baba Sharfuddin at Pahadishareef, Masjid-e-Alamgir and Dargah Hazrat Maqdoom Biyabani at Chevella apart from other important properties.

Saleem said that the board hired noted lawyers to represent and fight cases against the encroachers of Wakf lands. He asked public not to purchase land endowed with the Wakf Board as the board will take action and demolish constructions.

