Harish demands Cong govt to release 3DAs to employees by getting permission from EC

The Former Minister has demanded the government to release three DAs immediately by obtaining the permission from Election Commission.

5 April 2024

Former Minister T Harish Rao is participating in Ifthar Party in Gajwel of Siddipet district

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao has demanded the Congress government to implement the PRC for the benefit of the government employees and teachers immediately. Saying that the implementation of four DAs was still pending, Rao has said the government reviewed it but kept it at abeyance.

The Former Minister has demanded the government to release three DAs immediately by obtaining the permission from Election Commission. He has said that the government was preparing to give retirement benefits to the employees three years after their retirement. The Former Minister has said that the government is harassing the employees in the name of ACB and Vigilance raids.

Accusing the Congress of doing injustice to Muslims, Rao said that the Telangana Congress was the first to deny cabinet posts to Muslims in the State post-independence.

Stating that Congress has failed to keep many promises regarding minorities, he has said that it promised to empower the Wakf Board with judicial power. Rao said the government has stopped the implementation of salaries for Imams besides denying Ramzan and Christmas gifts.

He has accused the Congress government of giving grants to contractors on time by dining salaries to employees on the first of every month. Rao said that the government is propagating that they were giving salary first by restricting the number to very few employees.

The Former Minister has demanded the government to pay salaries in time to contract, and outsourcing employees as well. He along with BRS Medak Lok Sabha candidate P Venkatrami Reddy participated in the Ifthar party in Gajwel on Thursday evening.