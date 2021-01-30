TSBIE announces inter exam fee schedule

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Saturday announced the due dates schedule for payment of exam fee for the Intermediate Public Examinations 2021. First and second year regular students, failed candidates (general and vocational) and attendance exempted private candidates (without college study for humanities groups) can pay the exam fee till February 11, the TS BIE said in a press release.

The exam fee can be paid with a late fee of Rs 100 from February 12 to 22 and with a late fee of Rs 500 from February 23 to March 2. Likewise, the exam fee with a late fee of Rs 1,000 can be paid from March 3 to 9. The exam fee will be accepted with late fee of Rs 2,000 from March 10 to 16.

