TSCAB chairman lays foundation for PACS godown in Rajanna-Sircilla

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:51 PM, Sat - 14 May 22

Rajanna-Sircilla: Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) Chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao has formally laid foundation stone for the construction of godown in Dumala village of Yellareddypet mandal on Saturday. The 300 metric tonnes capacity godown is being constructed at a cost of Rs 35 lakh by Almaspur Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS).

The grama panchayat had donated six guntas of land worth over Rs 20 lakh to the PACS for the construction of the godown. Incidentally, this is the second godown in the Dumala village. The Almaspur PACS is also planning to start a petrol filling station very soon. Speaking on the occasion, Ravinder Rao said that they had taken up diversification of the PACS into the multi service centres (MSC) with the support of NABARD assistance. So far, they had taken up diversification of various other activities of 51 PACS at a cost of Rs 34 crore, he said and added that they were planning to ensure that another 50 PACS also diversify by taking up various activities with the support of NABARD.

He said that the NABARD was providing loans worth Rs 2 crore to each PACS at only one per cent interest rate to convert them into the MSC and work on par with the bank. He informed all the PACS to utilise the opportunity to strengthen the societies.

Almaspur PACS president and DCCB director V Mohan Reddy, CEO N Satyanarayana Rao, PACS development centre resource person G Satyanarayana, ZPTC member Laxman Rao, MPP Renuka, CESS chairman Guduri Praveen, TRS district president Thota Agaiah, sarpanch Rajitha, MPTC member Krishna Reddy, DCCB branch manager Prakash Rao, PACS CEO Sateesh and others were also present.

