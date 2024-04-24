CM doing vote bank politics by vowing on gods: Vinod Kumar

B Vinod Kumar said that the Congress party, which came to power by cheating the people in the name of six guarantees, was again trying to misguide the public in the name of gods.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Former MP and BRS candidate for Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency, B Vinod Kumar found fault with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for doing vote bank politics by vowing on gods.

Talking about BJP leader and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BRS leader said that BJP MP was using religion for his political gains. Sanjay Kumar had not sanctioned funds for the development of Vemulawada temple during the last five years. Both Congress and BJP entered a secret understanding to defeat him in parliament elections, Vinod Kumar said, adding it was part of this understanding that the Congress had not yet announced its candidate for Karimnagar Lok Sabha.

Vinod Kumar participated in a morning walk in Vemulawada on Wednesday. Interacting with morning walkers, he said that the Congress party, which came to power by cheating the people in the name of six guarantees, was again trying to misguide the public in the name of gods.

Before elections, the Congress party promised to implement a farm loan waiver scheme on December 9, 2023. Deviating from his pre-poll promise, CM made a statement that he would implement the scheme by August 15, he said, also criticizing the State government for neglecting the procurement of paddy though farmers were facing troubles at paddy procurement centers due to unseasonal rains.

Talking about interlinking of rivers, he alleged that the union government led by BJP was conspiring to shift Godavari river water from Telangana to Tamil Naidu in the name of interlinking of rivers. Center should talk about rivers’ interlinking subject only after finalizing Telangana’s water share and giving clearances for state projects.