TSCSB and TSLSA successfully refund Rs. 2.19 crore to cybercrime victims

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 March 2024, 07:39 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) in collaboration with the Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA) helped victims of 546 cybercrime cases and got Rs. 2.19 crore amount refunded to the victims.

Additional DG and Director, TSCSB Shikha Goel said they had drafted a simplified SOP/Guidelines to be followed by the police and the judiciary to ensure that the victims get back their lost money without facing undue delay or hardship.

“It was for the first time these cases were handled and money refunded to victims,” said the official. Telangana was amongst the top five states in the country in freezing/holding or saving the victims money in fraudster’s bank accounts with the prompt intervention of TSCSB and NCRP monitoring officers when a financial cybercrime is reported.

Precautions advised:

Never respond to calls or messages from unknown persons

Never click on URLs or links received from unknown sources

Do not share personal information or banking/credit/debit card credentials

Do not share OTPs received

Keep your social media profiles private.