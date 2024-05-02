TSCSB busts organised cyberfraud racket

The police seized two mobile phones, three bank passports, 43 chequebooks, 30 ATM cards and eight SIM cards.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 May 2024, 12:26 AM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) along with the Nirmal police busted an organised ‘mule bank accounts’ gang on Wednesday.

Director, TSCSB, Shikha Goel, said the prime suspect Pranay Shinde along with his associates visited different villages in Bhainsa mandal and requested the villagers particularly women to open bank accounts using their credentials.

“After opening the bank accounts, the gang took away the passbooks, chequebooks, debit cards and SIM cards linked to the bank accounts,” she stated. The bank passbooks, chequebooks and debit cards were supplied to the cyber fraudsters and used in multiple ways to dupe the people. During the initial investigation, it was found that 125 mule accounts were opened by the gang and used in different crimes.

The bank account holders were paid a commission for each transaction or one-time payment for handing over the debit cards and chequebooks, the official added