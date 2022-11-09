TSDDCFL chairman Soma Bharat Kumar takes part in Green India Challenge

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:01 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Hyderabad: The chairman of Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited Soma Bharat Kumar participated in the Green Indian Challenge (GIC), an initiative of Rajya Sabha MP, J Santosh Kumar, and planted a sapling at Telangana Bhavan in Banjara Hills on Wednesday.

Thanking Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for appointing him as chairman, he stressed the importance of planting and protecting trees to save the environment. He appealed that everyone should plant trees to keep our State green and thanked Santosh Kumar for the initiative.

