TSGENCO exam postponed due to Lok Sabha elections

The exam has been postponed due to the Lok Sabha elections model code of conduct coming into effect.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 28 March 2024, 07:58 PM
Hyderabad: Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited’s online Computer Based Test (CBT) for Assistant Engineers (Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics and Civil) and Chemists, which was scheduled on March 31, has been postponed.

The CBT will be scheduled after Model code of conduct is lifted by the Election Commission and the fresh date will be posted on www.tsgenco.co.in website, said a press release.

