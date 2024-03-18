Singareni to establish power plant in Ramagundam

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 18 March 2024, 05:04 PM

SCCL, which is operating thermal and solar power units in different parts of Singareni, is learned to have decided to set up another power unit in Ramagundam coal belt area.

Peddapalli: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited is likely to establish an 800 MW thermal power plant in Ramagundam.

SCCL, which is operating thermal and solar power units in different parts of Singareni, is learned to have decided to set up another power unit in Ramagundam coal belt area. In the wake of fund constraints, the State government is preparing plans to set up the unit through SCCL. The new plant is likely to be established in the premises of the existing Ramagundam B Thermal Power Plant.

There is a demand for the expansion of the old Ramagundam B Thermal Power Project and setting up of a new power plant. Though the demand was there for a long time, it was brought up again with newly elected Ramagundam MLA Raj Thakur Makkan Singh bringing the issue to the notice of the State government.

He had recently submitted a representation to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy requesting them to establish a 1800 MW thermal power station by expanding the existing unit.

The State government had established the 62.50 MW thermal power plant in Ramagundam in October 1971. Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO) is maintaining the unit. Central government had earlier decided to close all old coal-based power plants across the country on the ground that they were producing more pollution. Though the union government has put its decision on hold, the demand for the expansion of the Ramagundam B thermal power plant has been continued by the local people.

Though all natural resources such as coal, water and other facilities are available, no State-owned big power projects are established in the Ramagundam coal belt area. Local youth would get employment if a power plant is established. Though the local MLA wanted the State government to establish the unit by TSGENCO, the government is preparing plans to set up the plant through SCCL, it is learnt.

The proposal has no major obstacles with 500 acres of land also being available on the premises of the B thermal power plant.