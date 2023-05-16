TSMFC distributes 20 cars under Driver Empowerment Program

Ministers Mohd Mahmood Ali and Koppula Eshwar, at a function handed over the vehicles to the beneficiaries

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Ministers Mohd Mahmood Ali flags the cars after distributing the keys to 20 beneficiaries under Driver Empowerment Program in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation (TSMFC) as part of the ‘Driver Empowerment Program’, on Tuesday distributed Maruthi Suzuki cars to 20 beneficiaries.

Ministers Mohd Mahmood Ali and Koppula Eshwar, at a function handed over the vehicles to the beneficiaries. The State government under the ‘Driver Empowerment Program’ had sanctioned around 300 cars for unemployed persons who are trained in car driving to provide a source of livelihood to them.

So far, the TSMFC had handed over 280 cars and the remaining 20 cars were given to the beneficiaries on Tuesday.

Also Read TSMFC receives over 2 lakh applications for financial assistance