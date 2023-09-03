TSNAB, NCB nab five people transporting ganja; 208 kg contraband seized

The arrested persons are Raju Ambadas Shinde (30), Balaji Arjun Kale (24), Nikhil Nandakumar Ghawali (27), Madhukar Arjun Kale (18) and Sanjay Ravindra Chowhan (25), all residents of Maharashtra.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:10 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) in a joint operation with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) caught five persons who were transporting ganja on Saturday night. The police seized 208 kg of ganja, a lorry and a car from them.

The arrested persons are Raju Ambadas Shinde (30), Balaji Arjun Kale (24), Nikhil Nandakumar Ghawali (27), Madhukar Arjun Kale (18) and Sanjay Ravindra Chowhan (25), all residents of Maharashtra. Another suspect, Hasan of Maharashtra who was sourcing the ganja through the gang, is absconding.

According to the SP (TSNAB), D Sunitha Reddy, the prime suspect Raju had procured a lorry and created a small compartment within the truck to conceal the ganja packets. Raju engaged the remaining persons and offered to pay them Rs. 2 lakh for transporting the ganja from Vizianagaram to Pune. On his directions, the gang went to Parvathipuram of Vizianagaram AP and was transporting it to Pune.

“Raju, Balaji and Nikhil took a car and were piloting the truck laden with ganja. At Jadcherla, they were stopped and the contraband seized. All the five persons were taken into custody,” said Sunitha Reddy.

Efforts are on to arrest Hasan of Maharashtra who is absconding.