TSPEU demands govt to resolve its pending issues

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 January 2024, 09:01 PM

In a statement, TSPEU president N A Wazir demanded the government to solve the issue with regard to continuation of the GPF and compensatory appointment

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Power Employees Union (TSPEU) has urged the government to resolve all the pending issues related to employees, workers and artisans working in the State run power utilities.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Union president N A Wazir demanded the government to solve the issue with regard to continuation of the General Provident Fund(GPF) and compensatory appointment. There were about 110 compensatory appointment applications pending with TSGenco, the management was not providing employment to the family members of the employees who have lost their lives during the service period citing one reason or the other, he pointed out.

He said the power employees have been getting 15 days wages under Production Incentive for Dussehra festival every year from 1999 onwards, but, for the last 5 years the management of TSGenco has withheld the incentive pay. He urged the government to immediately pay the production incentive which has not been paid to the employees and labourers since the last 5 years.

The union leader also urged the government to provide minimum wages and EPF facilities to collection agents, who have been working in the electricity board for the last 35 years and collecting electricity bills from villages. Stating that a lot of employees working in Discoms were waiting for promotions, he urged the government to direct the management of the power utilities to issue orders.