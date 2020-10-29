Police Officers Association condemns MP’s remarks on CP Joel Davis

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Police Officers Association on Wednesday took strong exception to the remarks made by MP Dharmapuri Arvind against Siddipet Commissioner of Police Joel Davis.
In a statement issued here, Association State president Y Gopi Reddy said the police were doing their duty during the Dubbak Assembly by-poll. But Arvind’s remarks against Joel Davis saying he was rude and harassing the BJP party workers were condemnable.
The police department was in the forefront in not only the fight against the Covid-19 virus but also rescuing people from flood affected areas during the recent incessant rains, he said.
