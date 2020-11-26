TSPSC chairman bereaved

Final rites of Janani will be held at 11.30 am at Swargadhamam graveyard on the bank of river Manair here on Friday. Chakrapani shared the information on his facebook page.

By | Published: 11:49 pm

Karimnagar: Ghanta Janani (86), mother of Ghanta Chakrapani, Chairman, Telangana State Public Service Commission, passed away on Thursday. Janani, who was undergoing treatment in a private hospital here, breathed her last in the morning.

Final rites of Janani will be held at 11.30 am at Swargadhamam graveyard on the bank of river Manair here on Friday. Chakrapani shared the information on his facebook page.

Janani, who was staying with her elder son at Malkapur road in the outskirts of Karimnagar town, on October 18 complained about a headache and fell unconscious.

The family immediately shifted her to a local hospital. After undergoing treatment for a few days here, she was shifted to Yashodha hospital, Secunderabad.

After doing all the tests, hospital authorities declared that she was suffering with brain hemorrhage. As the authorities expressed their helplessness, she was shifted to Chalmeda Ananda Rao hospital on Thursday morning.

Janani, who was on ventilator support, breathed her last within half an hour after removing the ventilator.

The family was in deep depression as they lost two elders within an eight months period. Moghalaiah, father of Chakrapani, died on January 10 this year.

