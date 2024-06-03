TSPSC directs candidates appearing for Group-I preliminary test to stick passport size photos to hall-tickets

Provision for downloading of Hall Tickets to the candidates is already available on the Commission’s website from June 1 and candidates can download the same till the commencement of the exam.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 June 2024, 04:32 PM

Provision for downloading of Hall Tickets to the candidates is already available on the Commission’s website from June 1 and candidates can download the same till the commencement of the exam.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) in a notification has directed candidates, who are preparing to appear for Preliminary Test (Objective Type) for Group-I Services in OMR mode of exam to be conducted from 10.30 am to 1 pm on June 9, that it is mandatory to paste a passport size photo captured not before (3) three months using adhesive / glue at the place provided in the printed Hall Ticket before coming to the examination.

Provision for downloading of Hall Tickets to the candidates is already available on the Commission’s website from June 1 and candidates can download the same till the commencement of the exam.

The TSPSC has also requested candidates to sign in the space provided on the Hall Ticket in the presence of the Invigilator only in the Examination Hall.

The hall ticket must be presented for entry into the Test Centre/ Examination Hall along with at least one original valid photo Identification Card (in physical form) issued by Government i.e., Passport, Pan Card, Voter Id, Aadhaar Card, Government Employee ID or Driving License, etc.