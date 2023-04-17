TSPSC exam paper leak case: ED questions suspects

Team of Enforcement Directorate officials on Monday questioned the two suspects of TSPSC exam paper leak case

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:26 AM, Tue - 18 April 23

Hyderabad: A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Monday questioned the two suspects of TSPSC exam paper leak case – Praveen Kumar and Rajasekhar Reddy – at Central Prison Chanchalguda.

The local court had accorded two days permission to the ED to question the two suspects. The ED had filed a petition before a court seeking permission to question them in connection with a money laundering case booked against the suspects.

The ED officials received complaints from different persons and the agency suspects that substantial amount of money had changed hands in the TSPSC paper leak issue. The ED officials suspect that the Praveen and Rajasekhar collected huge amount of money from different candidates and provided them with question papers of various exams conducted by the TSPSC.

The ED team reached the Central Prison Chanchalguda around 11 am and questioned both the suspects till 5 pm within the jail premises. The questioning will continue on Tuesday as well.

It is learnt, the ED enquired into the bank accounts maintained by the two suspects and other details pertaining to financial transactions done by them. The ED also collected the details of the bank accounts maintained by the duo.

The Hyderabad SIT had arrested 17 persons in the case and remanded them.