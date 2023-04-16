Suspect hiding in New Zealand claims no role in TSPSC question paper leak case

Prashanth Reddy, a suspect in the TSPSC question paper leak case, claimed that he had prepared for the exam on his own and appeared and has no connection with the paper leak case

16 April 23

Hyderabad: Prashanth Reddy, a suspect in the TSPSC Group 1 question paper leak case who is presently absconding and reportedly hiding in New Zealand, had sent an email to the SIT of the Hyderabad police claiming that he is not involved in the case.

A relative of S Rajasekhar Reddy, one of the prime suspects in the case, Prashanth had allegedly obtained the Group 1 prelims paper and appeared for the exam. After writing the exam, he had left for New Zealand.

In the email sent to the SIT officials, Prashanth claimed that he had prepared for the exam on his own and appeared and has no connection with the paper leak case.

However, the SIT officials during investigation have found that Rajasekhar had used the computer of TSPSC employee Shameem to send the prelims question paper to Prashanth Reddy, working in the mines industry in New Zealand after installing ‘AnyDesk’, a remote desktop access application, in it.