TSPSC section officer appears before ED in paper leak case

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:32 AM, Fri - 14 April 23

Hyderabad: The section officer of TSPSC, Shankar Laxmi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the probe launched by the agency into the alleged illegal money transactions in the paper leak scam.

The ED had issued notices to Shankar Laxmi, the section officer who is incharge of the confidential section of TSPSC, from where the exam question papers were allegedly obtained, and another person Satyanarayana, an assistant section officer.

On Thursday, Shankar Laxmi appeared before the ED officials. The officials had reportedly enquired with her about the work in confidential section and the protocols followed in keeping the question papers and how it was leaked.

The ED had registered a Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) and took up investigation following reports and complains about huge money changing hands.

The ED also filed a petition in the Nampally court seeking permission to interrogate the two suspects, Praveen Kumar and Rajasekhar Reddy. The court has issued notices to the advocates of both the persons on Wednesday in this regard.

