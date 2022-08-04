TSPSC notifies divisional accounts officer vacancies

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Thursday issued general recruitment notification for 53 vacancies of Divisional Accounts Officer (Works) Grade II in Director of Works Accounts.

The Commission has invited applications from the qualified candidates through the proforma to be made available on the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in. The online submission of applications will be from August 17 to September 6.

The TSPSC had in last month notified 113 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector vacancies in the Transport department and 24 vacancies of Food Safety Officer in the Institute of Preventive Medicine, Public Health Laboratories & Food (Health) Administration.