TSPSC paper leak case: Accused bail plea rejected

Justice Sambasivarao Naidu of the Telangana High Court on Thursday rejected the bail application filed by Sai Loukik and Sai Sushmita, accused in the TSPSC paper leak case

Hyderabad: Justice Sambasivarao Naidu of the Telangana High Court on Thursday rejected the bail application filed by Sai Loukik and Sai Sushmita, accused in the TSPSC paper leak case. The petitioners approached the High Court vacation Bench seeking bail. They said they were eligible to be granted bail. They informed the court that some other accused were already granted bail. The petitioners said they were languishing in jail for 42 days and they would not be influencing the witnesses or tampering with the evidence if they are released on bail. The public prosecutor vehemently opposed the bail and argued that Sai Sushmita accused No 18 in the case, secured a copy of the question paper and wrote the exam. Apart from that, Sai Loukik accused No 17, and Sushmitha’s husband circulated the question paper to other aspirants by taking huge amounts of money. After hearing both sides, as the judge was not inclined to grant bail, the petitioners requested permission to withdraw the petition with liberty to approach the trial court and accordingly, the judge permitted.

SC Study Circle

Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Thursday, granting interim relief in a writ plea filed by students of Schedule Caste Study Circle, directed the State government to continue providing facilities including, accommodation, classes, library, food and water to the students. J Ashwin and 49 other students belonging to the study circle D at Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad told the court that the Social Welfare Department has ensured them an extension of all facilities till August as the Group 2 exam was postponed to August after the TSPSC Group-1 recruitment paper leakage. However, the facilities were not extended and attempts were made to shift the students to alternate hostels where facilities like the library were not available, the students complained. The Counsel for Social Welfare Department said the petitioners were trying to gain sympathy by misleading the court. The counsel placed a report stating that authorities have fulfilled their obligations regarding the accommodation and facilities to be provided to the students. The judge, however, directed that all facilities should be provided to students and adjourned the case.

NTR statue

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili of the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Municipal Department and Collector of Khammam to stop the installation of statue of former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh late NT Rama Rao, at Lakaram Tank Bund in Khammam. Monica Reddy, a social worker and two others challenged the action of the authorities in permitting the installation of the statue depicting him as Lord Krishna in the midst of the lake. The installation was scheduled on May 28. The petitioners contended that the same amounts to a violation of secular principles of the Constitution of India. The judge adjourned the case to June for further hearing.