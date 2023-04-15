TSPSC reschedules five recruitment exams dates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:38 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Saturday rescheduled examination dates for five recruitment notifications.

As per the revised schedule released by the Commission, the test for recruitment to posts of Agriculture Officer (AO) in Agriculture and Co-operation department and Drugs Inspector (DI) in Drugs Control Administration department is on May 16 and 19 respectively. The exam for Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AVMI) posts in the Transport department has been rescheduled to be held on June 28.

Further, the recruitment exams for various gazetted and non-gazetted posts in the Ground Water department will be held on July 18 & 19, and July 20 & 21 respectively. All the exams will be conducted in the computer-based mode.

Earlier, the test for recruitment to AVMI, AO, gazetted posts in Ground Water department, DI and non-gazetted posts in Ground Water department were scheduled on April 23, 25 and 26 & 27, May 7, and May 15 & 16 respectively.