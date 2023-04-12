TSPSC case: SIT submits report to Telangana High Court

National Students union of India (NSUI) president Balmoori Venkat had filed a writ plea for transfer of investigation to the CBI from the SIT

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 AM, Wed - 12 April 23

File Photo: Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday examined the matter pertaining to the TSPSC Group -1 paper leakage.

The National Students union of India (NSUI) president Balmoori Venkat had filed a writ plea for transfer of investigation to the CBI from the SIT. The Advocate General on Tuesday submitted the SIT report in a sealed cover to the court and said 18 people were implicated in the case, of which 17 were already arrested.

Investigation is going on effectively and there was no need for transfer of the investigation to the CBI, the AG said. The petitioner’s counsel sought a copy of the sealed cover report. The judge said he would take a decision after going through the report. The petitioner also alleged that the password with the chairman was leaked and he said the credentials of the members of the TSPSC were not matching the post and a case was pending before the High Court on the same. The judge adjourned the case for further hearing.

Viveka Case

Justice K Surendar of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday dealt with the case related to the murder of former Andhra Pradesh MP YS Vivekananda Reddy. YS Bhaskar Reddy, father of Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy filed the case challenging the conversion of accused Dastagiri in the case as approver in the case. It was his case of the petitioner that Dastagiri was lured by the family members and the CBI for giving witness against Avinash Reddy and family. The petitioner said the criminal procedure code was violated in turning Dastagiri as approver. Allegations were leveled that Vivekananda Reddy had extramarital relations and his daughter Dr Suneeta and son-in-law were behind the murder. The judge will continue to hear the case on Thursday.

Also Read Telangana High Court grants relief to Dharmapuri Arvind