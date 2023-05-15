TSPSC response sheets for Assistant Executive Engineer posts displayed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Monday has displayed the response sheets of candidates who had attended the written test (Objective Type Examination) for the posts of Assistant Executive Engineer in various Engineering departments, held on May 8 and 9.

The response sheets are displayed on Commission’s official website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in) and will be available on the website up to 5 pm on June 15. The response sheets will not be available under any circumstances after June 15, the TSPSC clarified.

The preliminary keys of the master question papers will be made available from May 17 on TSPSC website and objections will be accepted online through the link provided in the TSPSC website from May 17 till 5 pm. Candidates are advised to note the dates and submit their objections if any through the link provided. Objections received beyond 5 pm of May 19 will not be considered at any cost.

Candidates are instructed to submit their objections only in English as the text box provided in the link for writing the objections is compatible only for English Language. The objections submitted through e-mails and through personal representations or in any form will not be considered under any circumstances.

The candidates are instructed that they should attach the copies of the proofs from the sources quoted and websites mentioned as references, in the PDF format in the link provided. The sources quoted and websites mentioned will not be considered as references if they are not authentic or not official. For further details please visit https://www.tspsc.gov.in

