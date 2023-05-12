TSPSC: Hall tickets for Drugs Inspector recruitment exam available for download

TSPSC will hold the CBRT for posts of Drugs Inspector on May 19 from 10 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5 pm

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 AM, Fri - 12 May 23

TSPSC will hold the CBRT for posts of Drugs Inspector on May 19 from 10 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5 pm

Hyderabad: Hall tickets to appear for the Computer-Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) for posts of Drugs Inspector can be downloaded from the website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ from Friday till 45 minutes prior to the commencement of the examination.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission will hold the CBRT on May 19 from 10 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The Commission advised candidates to go through the mock test link made available on its website.

Also Read Telangana govt creates 10 posts including Controller of Examinations in TSPSC