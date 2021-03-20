TSPSC to conduct departmental test for non-teaching staff on March 25

For further information, eligible candidates can visit the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Saturday decided to conduct written examination (computer-based test) in special qualifying test for non-teaching staff of the department of Technical Education on March 25.

