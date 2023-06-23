Friday, Jun 23, 2023
TSPSC to release hall tickets for Group-IV exam on Saturday

The Group-IV exam is scheduled for July 1 and the hall tickets can be downloaded till 45 minutes prior to the commencement of the test

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 09:40 PM, Fri - 23 June 23
Hyderabad: Hall tickets for the Group-IV services recruitment exam can be downloaded from the website https://www.tspsc.gov.in from Saturday.

The recruitment exam is scheduled for July 1 and the hall tickets can be downloaded till 45 minutes prior to the commencement of the test.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission on Friday advised the candidates to download hall tickets in advance and avoid the last minute rush. It asked candidates to follow instructions as provided in the hall ticket.

 

