TSPSC, UPSC Prelims grand tests to be conducted at BC Study Circles

The Grand Test for UPSC Civil Service Examination will be held on May 23, 26, 28, 30 and June 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 and 12.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 04:55 PM

Hyderabad: Off-line Grand Tests will be conducted for TSPSC Group-I (Prelims) at all 12 TS BC Study Circles hqrs., functioning in the State and for UPSC Civil Service (Prelims) Examination, 2024, at Hyderabad for the interested aspirants, said D.Srinivas Reddy, Director, TS BC Study Circle, Hyderabad.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, he said the Grand Test will be held for TSPSC Group-I on May 18, 20, 22, 24, 25, 27, 29, 31 and June 1 and 3. Similarly, the Grand Test for UPSC Civil Service Examination will be held on May 23, 26, 28, 30 and June 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 and 12.

Interested eligible candidates should submit their applications online on the website www.tsbcstudycircle.cgg.gov.in and for more information can contact Ph.040-24071178 or 040-27077929.