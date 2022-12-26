TSRTC announces Sankranti discount for commuters

TSRTC announced discount on bus tickets for commuters who are travelling to their native towns/ villages for Sankranti

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Monday announced discount on bus tickets for commuters who are travelling to their native towns/ villages for Sankranti.

The corporation is offering a 10 percent discount on the return journey ticket if to-and-fro tickets are booked at the same time and the offer is available till January 31, 2023.

The discount offer is applicable for advanced reservation booking in Deluxe, Super Luxury, Rajdhani and Garuda Plus buses.

TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar said that, the Corporation has decided to announce a 10 percent discount to reduce the financial burden on the people on the occasion of Sankranti.

They advised that people should avail the discount offer and visit www.tsrtconline.in for advance reservation.