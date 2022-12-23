TSRTC’s new super luxury buses equipped with smart features

Features of these buses include surveillance cameras, a reverse parking assistance camera and state-of-the-art Fire Detection and Alarm System (FDAS).

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:20 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Hyderabad: The brand new super luxury buses acquired recently by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) are equipped with tracking system and a panic button which will be connected to the TSRTC control room. Other features of these buses include surveillance cameras, a reverse parking assistance camera and state-of-the-art Fire Detection and Alarm System (FDAS).

The launch of some of these new super luxury buses would be held on Saturday 2pm and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar is expected to flag them off in the presence of TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan, Transport, Roads and Buildings Secretary Srinivasa Raju, TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar and others.

The TSRTC management had recently decided to buy new buses in place of the old fleet for the convenience of the passengers. It was decided to purchase 1,016 new advanced buses at a cost of Rs.392 crore in the current financial year.

In the first phase, a total of 630 Super Luxury, 130 Deluxe and 16 Sleeper buses were ordered for purchase through tenders. All these buses are expected to be available to passengers by March, 2023.

Tracking System… Panic Button!

Technology has been added to the new super luxury buses. Apart from tracking system, these buses come with a panic button connected to a control room which can be used by passengers in case of emergencies.

Also, each bus has 36 comfortable reclining seats, apart from LED display boards. For the safety of passengers, the buses are equipped with security cameras and reverse parking assistance camera.

RTC officials said these vehicles also have a state-of-the-art Fire Detection and Alarm System (FDAS) which immediately alerts in case a fire breaking out in the bus. These super luxury buses are also equipped with cell phone charging facilities and TVs for entertainment, an official added.