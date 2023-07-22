TSRTC announces tour package for Arunachalam Giri Pradakshina

Special buses will leave for Arunachalam from MGBS on July 30 and return on August 2, as part of a two-day tour package costing about Rs 3,600 per seat

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:07 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Hyderabad: The TSRTC has announced tour package for devotees intending to visit Arunachalam in Tamil Nadu for Giri Pradakshina in view of Purnima on July 31.

According to the RTC officials, all seats in the special super luxury buses arranged for the package were quickly filled since the bookings opened on Friday and some more special buses were being planned depending on the rush.

“These special buses will leave for Arunachalam from MGBS on July 30 and return on August 2, as part of a two-day tour package costing about Rs 3,600 per seat. Based on further demand, more buses may be added,” said a senior TSRTC official.

For further information contact: 9959226257 or 9959224911 or 040-69440000 or 04023450033. Bookings can also be made at TSRTC counters or tsrtconline.in.

Also Read Telangana Govt to launch Common Mobility Card for Hyderabad Metro, TSRTC commuters