Telangana Govt to launch Common Mobility Card for Hyderabad Metro, TSRTC commuters

Plans are being made to extend Common Mobility Card's usability to MMTS, cab services and autos in the near future

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:06 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: Commuters travelling in the Hyderabad Metro Rail trains and TSRTC buses can soon make their travel payments through a common card with the State government announcing the launch of a Common Mobility Card.

The card, to be available by the second week of August, will initially facilitate travel via Metro Rail and RTC buses, with plans being made to extend its usability to MMTS, cab services and autos in the near future.

This step, aimed at enhancing public transportation in Hyderabad city, will be first issued in Hyderabad and later expanded across Telangana.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao held a meeting with Ministers Puvvada Ajay Kumar and V Srinivas Goud to discuss the details of the Common Mobility Card.

The Ministers, who asked officials to ensure availability of the card by the second week of August, emphasized the importance of a ‘One Card for All Travel Needs’ model. The objective is to enable citizens to use the Common Mobility Card not only for travel but also for various other transactions, akin to existing cards, thus streamlining travel payment processes.

The State government views this card as a transformative tool to enhance the overall public transport experience, they said.

One of the key highlights of the Common Mobility Card is its nationwide applicability. Citizens possessing this card will be able to utilize it in other metro cities as well, including RTC buses and metro rail services in which the National Common Mobility card system is accepted.

In an effort to involve citizens in this initiative, the State government has also sought their participation in suggesting a name for the Common Mobility Card. Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted on Thursday, inviting the people to propose creative names for the card.