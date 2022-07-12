TSRTC arranges bus service to Mallela Theertham waterfall; details inside

Mallela Theertham waterfall.

Hyderabad: In a bid to boost tourism in the State, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Tuesday announced that it is arranging a bus service to Mallela Theertham waterfall at Srisailam every day.

The bus service will be available from Achampet in Nagarkurnool district to Mallela Theertham waterfall every day at 7:00 am and 4:00 pm. The corporation further said that the bus departs from the waterfall at 8:30 am and 5:30 pm.

Mallela Theertham waterfall, which is 173.1 km from Hyderabad and about an hour’s drive from Achampet, has rumbled back to life due to incessant rains that lashed several parts of the district for the past few days.